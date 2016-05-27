BANGKOK May 27 Thailand's largest energy firm
PTT Pcl will look at buying domestic assets put up for
sale by major oil and gas firms hit by declines in global
commodity prices, Chief Executive Officer Tevin Vongvanich said
on Friday.
State-controlled PTT will follow the government policy on
buying domestic oil and gas assets to secure the country's long
term energy supply but will avoid building a monopoly in the
sector, Tevin told reporters after a board meeting.
Earlier on Friday, energy minister Anantaporn Kanjanarat
said PTT group should consider buying stakes in Arthit gas field
from Chevron Corp and Bongkot offshore field from Royal
Dutch Shell.
Chevron's Thai unit owns 16 percent of Arthit field, while
PTT unit, PTT Exploration and Production Pcl has an
80 percent stake.
Chevron's Thai business has said it planned to lay off 800
staff this year in Thailand as it looks to cut $500 million in
costs.
The U.S. oil and gas major also put its Myanmar gas block
stakes worth an estimated $1.3 billion up for sale, banking
sources familiar with the matter said.
PTTEP has said it was keen to buy the 22.2 percent stake in
Bongkot field and another gas field in Myanmar.
PTT, which put its investments in coal under review after a
sharp decline in prices, is planning on keeping its coal
business in Indonesia on expectation that cost cuts will help
boost operations and compete with rivals, Tevin said.
But PTT could sell the coal operations, which have annual
output of 8 million tonnes, if the company received a good offer
from any buyer, Tevin said.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Keith Weir)