BANGKOK Jan 18 PTT Pcl,
Thailand's top energy firm, said on Wednesday it was keen to
raise its stake in its affiliate IRPC Pcl from the
current 38.5 percent, but its holding should not be higher than
50 percent.
The energy giant also planned to sell 20 billion baht ($628
million) bonds in the middle of 2012, mostly to be offered to
existing bondholders, Chief Financial Officer Tevin Vongvanich
told reporters.
It has planned to sell another 20 billion bond this month,
he said.
($1 = 31.85 Baht)
