BANGKOK Jan 18 PTT Pcl, Thailand's top energy firm, said on Wednesday it was keen to raise its stake in its affiliate IRPC Pcl from the current 38.5 percent, but its holding should not be higher than 50 percent.

The energy giant also planned to sell 20 billion baht ($628 million) bonds in the middle of 2012, mostly to be offered to existing bondholders, Chief Financial Officer Tevin Vongvanich told reporters.

It has planned to sell another 20 billion bond this month, he said. ($1 = 31.85 Baht)

(Reporting by Pisit Changplanyngam; Writing Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Orathai Sriring)