BANGKOK, June 2 Thailand's PTT PCL said
it plans to negotiate arrangements for import of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) with several gas suppliers, including Chevron
Corp, to offset a decline in domestic resources and to
secure long-term supply.
State-controlled PTT also plans to expand its partnership
with Qatar Liquefied Gas Co Ltd, a major long-term LNG supplier,
PTT chief executive Pailin Chuchottaworn said in a statement
released while attending the World Gas Conference in Paris this
week.
PTT, Thailand's sole gas supplier, has a 20-year contract to
buy 2 million tonnes of LNG a year from Qatar starting this
year.
The company has so far not revealed the names of the firms
with which it is talks for LNG supplies, except for Anadarko
Petroleum Corp, an operator of a Mozambique gas field in
which PTT's unit has a stake
Natural gas is used for almost 70 percent of Thailand's
power generation. About a fifth of supplies are piped from
Myanmar.
But imports from Myanmar are likely to fall, given
Thailand's neighbour is expected to use more of its natural gas
resources for its own development.
PTT executives also planned to have talks with Malaysia's
Petronas about potential LNG cooperation in the future, the
statement said.
To secure short term supply, PTT is looking to form
partnerships with France's Total SA and Shell
about possibilities to buy LNG from the spot market, it said
without elaborating.
Thailand's domestic gas consumption is expected to average
4,800 million cubic feet per day this year, or a growth rate of
about 3-4 percent a year, PTT said.
Last week, state-run Electricity Generating Authority of
Thailand said it signed a preliminary agreement with
Tokyo Electric Power co to cooperate on LNG imports.
