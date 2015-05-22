BANGKOK May 22 PTT PCL, Thailand's
largest energy firm, has no plan to sell stakes in its oil
refineries over the next few years after listing its 36-percent
owned Star Petroleum Refining Co (SPRC) in late 2015, a senior
executive said on Friday.
PTT will have stakes in three refineries run by its units
after it sells the 36 percent stake in SPRC via an initial
public offering, Phichin Aphiwantanaporn, vice president for
investor relations told investors.
State-controlled PTT has stakes in four of six oil
refineries in Thailand after it sold out its holdings in
Bankchak Petroleum to reduce criticism about its
monopoly in the domestic oil and gas business.
