BANGKOK Jan 11 Thailand's PTT Pcl said on Wednesday it was interested in investing in a power plant at the Dawei project in Myanmar.

Myanmar's government scrapped a 4,000 megawatt coal-fired power plant planned for the multi-billion dollar Dawei Special Industrial Zone this week following an outcry over its environmental impact.

PTT Chief Executive Office Pailin Chuchottaworn told reporters that the company had visited the project site and was studying investment possibilities. He said the operators of the Dawei project might seek alternative types of power plants after the government's move. (Reporting by Pisit Changplynagm; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)