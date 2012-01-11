BANGKOK Jan 11 Thailand's PTT Pcl
said on Wednesday it was interested in investing in a
power plant at the Dawei project in Myanmar.
Myanmar's government scrapped a 4,000 megawatt coal-fired
power plant planned for the multi-billion dollar Dawei Special
Industrial Zone this week following an outcry over its
environmental impact.
PTT Chief Executive Office Pailin Chuchottaworn told
reporters that the company had visited the project site and was
studying investment possibilities. He said the operators of the
Dawei project might seek alternative types of power plants after
the government's move.
(Reporting by Pisit Changplynagm; Writing by Viparat
Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould)