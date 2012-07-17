* Preparing investment plan for Myanmar government
* Plans to set up PTT Myanmar to oversee investments
* Keen to invest in petrochem complex in Vietnam
BANGKOK, July 17 PTT Pcl, Thailand's
top energy firm, said on Tuesday it planned to invest $2
billion-$3 billion in projects in Myanmar, including a
150,000-barrel-per-day refinery, coal mines and a power plant,
as part of its drive to expand in Southeast Asia.
State-controlled PTT, which aims to invest over $11 billion
in 2012-2016, is also keen to invest in a petrochemical complex
in Vietnam, Nattachat Charuchinda, Chief Operating Officer for
PTT's petroleum business, told reporters.
"We are preparing the investment plans for the Myanmar
government, which should involve around $2-3 billion," Nattachat
said, adding that the planned refinery would help feed a new
petrochemical plant to serve growing demand in Myanmar.
Myanmar is opening up more to investment after political and
economic changes pushed through by the government that took over
from a military junta in March 2011.
PTT, Thailand's most valuable company, planned to set up a
subsidiary, PTT Myanmar, to oversee its investment in the
country, where it also wants to have 60 petrol stations within
five years, Nattachat said.
PTT aimed to boost the number of its petrol stations in
Southeast Asia excluding Thailand to 220 over the next five
years from 95 now, he added.
PTT, valued at $30 billion, runs Thailand's gas pipeline
monopoly and controls more than 30 petroleum, gas exploration,
petrochemical and refinery businesses. It is Asia Pacific's
third-biggest oil and gas firm by market value behind PetroChina
and Sinopec.
Its investment in Myanmar has been spearheaded by 65 percent
owned PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP),
which already has five projects there.
On Monday, PTTEP won a battle against Royal Dutch/Shell
to take over Cove Energy Plc, which will give
it access to the booming East African gas sector.
OPENING UP
Western countries have eased sanctions against Myanmar that
were imposed under the junta and big Western firms are keen to
get in.
Companies from Thailand and most other Asian countries had
no such constraints but they, too, are stepping up their
interest because of the improved investment climate.
PTT's proposed investment is among the biggest to be
announced and follows plans outlined to Reuters in June by PTTEP
to invest more than $2 billion in the country, mostly in gas and
deep-sea exploration.
The energy sector has attracted other huge projects, notably
two pipelines to take oil and gas to China, due to be completed
next year.
The junta gave out little information on that deal, which
was signed in 2009, but total investment has been put at $6.5
billion, including $3.5 billion for the twin pipelines and $3
billion to develop offshore gas fields.
Natural gas from Myanmar accounts for about 30 percent of
Thailand's consumption, mostly used in power generation.