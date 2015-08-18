BANGKOK Aug 18 PTT PCL, Thailand's top
energy firm, said on Tuesday it expected narrowing losses of its
natural gas for vehicles (NGV) business in the second half of
this year due to higher retail price of the automobile fuel.
The NGV business's loss in the second half would be lower
than 5 billion baht ($140.61 million) loss in the first half,
Chief executive Pailin Chuchottaworn told reporters.
It expected to see a fall in the refinery margin in the
second half due to higher supply, said chief financial officer
Wirat Uanarumit.
Pailin said the global oil price would be less than $60 per
barrel this year.
($1 = 35.5600 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn;
Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)