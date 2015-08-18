* PTT receives discount in deal with Petroecuador
* Looks to diversify source of crude supply
* Expects narrower losses from NGV business in H2
(Recasts with trading business, details)
BANGKOK, Aug 18 PTT PCL, Thailand's top
energy firm, said on Tuesday it aimed to expand into oil trading
in South America after signing a crude oil supply contract with
Ecuador's state oil company Petroecuador.
State-controlled PTT will receive a discount for making
advance payments for crude from Petroecuador, with the first lot
to be worth as much as $500 million, chief financial officer
Wirat Uanarumit told reporters.
The deal, signed in June, is for a total of 116.6 million
barrels of Ecuador's Oriente and Napo crudes.
"This is to secure oil supply for us and to resell to buyers.
We will get discount, which will enhance (the value) of our
volume," Wirat said without giving more details.
PTT, whose subsidiary PTT Exploration and Production
operates an upstream business in Brazil, has options
to sell the Ecuador crude into North America or bring it home to
sell in Thailand, Chief executive Pailin Chuchottaworn said.
PTT is looking to diversify its sources of crude supply by
securing term cargoes from producers in Latin America, and it
wants to increase revenue and volume by trading in new markets,
the company said.
Hit by declines in global oil prices and a weak domestic
economy, PTT has cut its 2015 investment budget by 22 billion
baht ($618 million) to 55.7 billion baht after it reviewed its
business plans and sold some non-core assets, Wirat said.
The company also postponed plans to invest in a third
liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, but continued with the
construction of a second one, he said.
Weaker oil prices, however, have helped reduce costs for its
natural gas for vehicles (NGV) business, and PTT expects losses
from NGV in the second half of the year to be lower than the 5.5
billion baht loss of the first half, Pailin said.
PTT, which shouldered losses from government fuel subsidies
for years, has benefited from reforms that have raised domestic
natural gas prices to reflect actual costs.
Demand for NGV has dropped an average 3 percent in the past
12 months, while domestic selling prices rose by 24 percent in
recent price adjustments, according to PTT's data.
Pailin said PTT's second-half performance will be affected
by a weak economic outlook, and that the government needs to
implement measures to restore confidence in the tourism sector
after the capital Bangkok was hit by a bomb blast on Monday.
($1 = 35.56 baht)
