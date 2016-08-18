* Aims to conclude long-term LNG contracts in Sept
* Says has been talking to suppliers including Shell, BP
* To focus on LNG infrastructure
By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn
BANGKOK, Aug 18 Thailand's largest energy firm
PTT Pcl plans to import at least 5 million tonnes of
liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2017, up from 3 million tonnes
this year as local gas production fades.
State-controlled PTT expects to conclude in September talks
with several suppliers including Royal Dutch Shell and
BP to buy LNG under long-term contracts, chief executive
Tevin Vongvanich told a news conference on Thursday.
Thailand, which uses natural gas for nearly 70 percent of
its power generation, has become increasingly reliant on LNG
imports as its own domestic gas fields are slowly being
depleted. PTT is the nation's sole gas provider.
"As domestic resources decline, we are at the last phase of
gas production," Tevin said, adding that PTT aimed to buy at
least 3 million tonnes of LNG via long-term contracts, as well
as making purchases in spot markets.
Thailand currently has a long-term contract with Qatar for
supplies of up to 2 million tonnes of LNG per year.
Hit by the decline in global oil prices, PTT has cut its
2016 investment budget to 43.31 billion baht ($1.25 billion) and
will focus more infrastructure including LNG terminals and gas
pipelines, Tevin said.
PTT is in process of doubling the intake capacity of its
5-million tonne per year LNG import terminal at Map Ta Phut in
the country's east, which is expected to be completed in 2017,
Tevin said.
To boost revenue from non-oil businesses, PTT is seeking
partners to open budget hotels at its petrol stations in
Thailand and to open more coffee outlets at facilities in
neighbouring Southeast Asia, he said.
The company also plans to spend about 50-100 million baht
supporting clean energy technology, chief financial officer
Wirat Uanarumit said.
PTT expects to continue to make profit in the second half of
the year, with lower feed gas costs supporting its core gas
business, Wirat said.
Unlike the first half, PTT has no major shutdowns planned
for the latter half of the year, he said.
On Monday, PTT reported a 4.8-percent rise in second quarter
net profit as its strong gas business outweighed the weak
performance of its petrochemical and refining businesses.
($1 = 34.5700 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn;
Editing by Joseph Radford)