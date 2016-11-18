BANGKOK Nov 18 PTT Pcl, Thailand's
largest energy firm, said on Friday it will restructure its oil
marketing and retail business and plans to list the division on
Thailand's stock exchange, without setting a specific time.
State-controlled PTT had studied plans to spin off the
retail business which analysts say could help unlock asset value
and pave the way for stronger growth in the long run.
The retail division may be valued between $2 billion and $3
billion, according to financial sources.
The restructuring of the retail unit, to be renamed as PTT
Oil and Retail Business Co Ltd (PTTOR), will boost flexibility
for PTT in expanding into international markets, Chief Executive
Officer Tevin Vongvanich told a news conference.
After the listing, PTT aims to hold about 45-50 percent in
PTTOR, Tevin said but declined to disclose a timeframe of the
IPO and how much money was to be raised from the share offer.
The restructuring plan, approved in principle by PTT's board
on Friday, is subject to shareholder approval before the
transfer of assets into PTTOR, he said.
PTT has more than 1,400 service stations, representing 40
percent of Thailand's petrol station market.
The company has said it plans to invest 20 billion baht
($562 million) over the next five years to expand its gas
service station network to 1,600.
The retail business contributed about 15 percent of PTT's
operating profits, he said.
PTT has said it expected revenue from its non-oil business
to grow an average 20 percent a year during 2016-2020 as it
expands its coffee franchises in Southeast Asia.
The energy giant currently operates coffee shops under the
Cafe Amazon brand. It also runs Daddy Dough local brand and
Texas Chicken restaurants, and has contracts with CP All Pcl
to host 7-Eleven stores at its service stations in
Thailand.
PTT shares closed up 1.2 percent on Friday, while the main
Thai stock index was unchanged.
($1 = 35.5600 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn;
Editing by Keith Weir)