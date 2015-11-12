UPDATE 6-Oil dips on small U.S. crude stock drop, weak gasoline demand
* OPEC compliance falls to 90 percent in April -survey (New throughout, updates prices and market activity; new byline, changes dateline, previously LONDON)
BANGKOK Nov 12 PTT Pcl, Thailand's largest energy company, on Thursday reported another record net loss in third quarter, mainly due to losses at its upstream and exploration subsidiary and a weak gas business.
It posted a net loss of 26.6 billion baht ($741.4 million) for July-September, higher than the average forecast for a loss of 24 billion baht from eight analysts polled by Reuters.
($1 = 35.8800 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Mark Potter)
CHICAGO, May 3 U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd reported a sharply lower first-quarter profit on Wednesday and cut its full-year earnings forecast as slow crop sales by farmers in South America squeezed margins in its core agribusiness unit, sending shares tumbling.