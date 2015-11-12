* Q3 net loss 26.6 bln baht vs forecast 24 bln baht

* Sales down 27 pct, forex loss 6.9 bln baht (Adds details)

BANGKOK Nov 12 PTT Pcl, Thailand's largest energy company, on Thursday reported another record net loss in the third quarter, mainly due to losses at its upstream and exploration subsidiary and a weak gas business.

It posted a net loss of 26.6 billion baht ($741.4 million) for July-September, higher than the average forecast for a loss of 24 billion baht from eight analysts polled by Reuters. Its previous record loss was 26.6 billion baht in fourth quarter of 2014.

Third-quarter sales fell 27 percent on the year, mainly due to lower prices of petroleum and petrochemical products, while the depreciation of the baht against the dollar led to a foreign exchange loss of 6.9 billion baht, it said in a statement.

The third quarter is likely to be the weakest period for state-controlled PTT and earnings should recover in the fourth quarter when PTT will book gain from selling its 36 percent stake in refiner Star Petroleum Refining Pcl in an IPO later this month, analysts said.

Analysts have cut earnings forecast for PTT by 30-60 percent to reflect weaker performance of its subsidiaries, which are affected by weakness of global oil prices. ($1 = 35.8800 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Mark Potter and William Hardy)