BANGKOK, June 22 Thailand's largest energy firm
PTT Pcl is in talks with three to four hotel chain
operators about plans to build budget hotels at its oil service
stations in a bid to boost revenue from its retail business, an
executive said on Wednesday.
State-controlled PTT aimed to set up hotels at 50 of its
more than 1,400 stations over the next five years, Auttapol
Rerkpiboon, senior executive vice president of PTT's oil
business unit, told reporters.
The executive did not disclose which hotel operators PTT is
talking to or specify how much PTT planned to invest in the
budget hotels but said the investment will be excluded from a
plan to invest 25 billion baht ($709.82 million) in its oil
business during 2016-2020.
PTT is also studying the possibility of listing its retail
business on the Thai stock market and the study should be
completed in the fourth quarter, Auttapol said, without giving
details about the specific listing timeframe.
Some analysts expected the listing to take place in 2017.
Earlier this month, a PTT official said the study on the
listing plan was expected to be completed in the third quarter.
PTT currently operates coffee shops under the Cafe Amazon
and Daddy Dough local brands at its outlets nationwide. It also
has contracts with CP All Pcl to host 7-Eleven stores
at its service stations.
($1 = 35.2200 baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)