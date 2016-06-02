* PTT plans to complete IPO study in third qtr - company
official
* PTT has almost 1,458 retail stations
* PTT shares extend gains to trade up 2.3 pct
(Adds details about the business, share reaction)
By Denny Thomas, Saeed Azhar and Khettiya Jittapong
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE/BANGKOK, June 2 Thailand's
biggest energy company PTT is examining a proposal to
list its retail business and is expected to complete the study
in the third quarter of this year, the state-backed company's
investor relations official told Reuters on Thursday.
PTT has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co and Phatra
Securities to advise on the potential IPO, people familiar with
the matter said. The sources declined to be identified as the
information was not yet public. Kasikorn Securities, brokerage
unit of Kasikornbank, has also been hired as an
advisor, a Kasikorn official said.
Last month, PTT invited banks to make pitches and then
selected the three to work on the IPO, the people added.
PTT's retail division may be valued between $2 billion and
$3 billion, the people said. One of the proposals being
considered includes bringing in a strategic partner before the
likely IPO in 2017, they added.
A successful listing would rank among Thailand's largest
IPOs. BTS Group's $2.13 billion IPO holds the record for
Thailand's biggest.
PTT, like other global energy companies hit by slumping oil
prices, is trying to find new ways to fund its capital spending
needs. PTT plans to invest 297 billion baht ($8 billion) during
2016-2020, of which 50.8 billion baht is earmarked for this
year.
It is also catching up with the global trend that has seen a
series of oil companies selling their low-margin fuel marketing
businesses.
CONVENIENCE STORE MODEL
PTT has 1,458 outlets, representing 40 percent of Thailand's
petrol station market. The company has said it plans to invest
20 billion baht over the next five years to expand its gas
service station network to 1,600.
The planned IPO would consist of the oil marketing business
and PTT-owned Amazon coffee shops at the petrol stations, the
official said.
PTT shares extended gains to trade up 2.3 percent after
Reuters first reported that the company was studying doing a
possible IPO, while the benchmark Thailand index was up
0.7 percent.
Unlike in Western markets, where non-fuel businesses -
convenience stores, fast food operations, and services such as
car washing - can account for more than half of a gas station's
profits, the majority of PTT's profits comes from petrol sales.
By spinning off the business and introducing a strategic
partner, PTT is hoping it can help boost the share of non-fuel
business and improve its overall profit margin.
Such a deal will boost the value of the low-margin marketing
business, bolster the group's finances and free up funds for
investment in exploration and production.
PTT has previously raised the prospects of a retail IPO, but
this is the first time it has hired banks to undertake a
detailed study, underscoring the seriousness of its intent.
PTT's IPO plans comes two years after China's oil refiner
Sinopec Corp raised $17.5 billion by selling almost
30 percent of its retail arm to 25 Chinese and foreign
investors. Sinopec Retail plans to list the business at a later
date.
Sinopec's marketing and distribution unit, which includes a
wholesale business, has more than 30,000 petrol stations and
more than 23,000 convenience stores, as well as oil-product
pipelines and storage facilities.
The PTT official declined to comment on hiring of the banks
and the timing of the IPO.
JPMorgan declined to comment. Phatra Securities did not
offer an immediate comment.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas, Saeed Azhar and Khettiya Jittapong;
Additional reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by
Martin Howell)