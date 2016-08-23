* Expects non-oil to contribute 50 pct of EBITDA by 2020

* Coffee shop sales seen at 140 mln cups in 2016 (Adds details)

BANGKOK, Aug 23

BANGKOK, Aug 23 PTT Pcl, Thailand's largest energy firm, expects revenue from its non-oil business to grow an average 20 percent a year during 2016 to 2020 as it expands its coffee franchise and other retail outlets, an executive said on Tuesday.

State-controlled PTT wants its non oil business to make up 50 percent of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by 2020 from 20 percent now, Phichin Aphiwantanaporn, vice president for investor relations, told reporters.

PTT, which operates coffee shops under the Cafe Amazon brand at its service stations, and runs Daddy Dough brand and Texas Chicken restaurants, posted EBITDA of 153.5 billion baht ($4.44 billion) in the first half of 2016. The firm also has contracts with CP All Pcl to host 7-Eleven stores at its Thai service stations.

PTT has reviewed its long-term spending plans and cut costs to minimise the impact of weak oil prices, but aimed to add new franchises into its portfolio, Phichin said.

At Cafe Amazon, it reached sales of 70 million cups in the first half and was aiming for sales of 140 million cups this year, up from 110 million last year.

"Amazon's sales growth has been at double digit rate every year. It has strong potential and helps boost traffic at service stations," he said.

Coffee shops are the largest revenue contributor to PTT's non-oil business. It has previously outlined plans to open more coffee outlets under franchise in Cambodia and aimed to expand into other Southeast Asian countries.

Earlier this month, PTT signed a contract with the government's airport department to jointly develop and manage retail space at the passenger terminal at Thailand's Udon Thani airport in the country's northeast.

The energy giant is also planning to open budget hotels at its service stations in the country over the next five years. ($1 = 34.5800 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Richard Pullin)