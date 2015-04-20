* IPO offer May 7-12, pricing in late April

* To invest 18 bln baht on expansion, M&A over next 5 years

* Aims to boost generating capacity to 2,800 MW by 2019 (Adds investment plan, details)

BANGKOK, April 20 Global Power Synergy Co (GPSC), the flagship power unit of Thailand's top energy firm PTT Pcl, plans to raise about 11 billion baht ($340 million) from an initial public offering in May, a company executive and a financial adviser said on Monday.

GPSC is just one of state-controlled PTT's companies going public this year to raise funds for expansion and tap the rising power demand in Southeast Asia.

PTT is also considering the possibility of spinning off its retail oil business and list it on the Thai bourse. It also plans to sell its 36 percent-owned Star Petroleum Refining Co in an IPO later this year.

GPSC will offer about 374.6 million new shares, or 25 percent, during May 7-12 and they are expected to begin trading from May 18, Varah Sucharitakul, executive director of Finansa Group, one of the financial advisers, told reporters.

The IPO will be priced later this month, and discounted to an estimated fair value of about 30-35 baht per share, Varah said.

GPSC is a joint venture between PTT and its subsidiaries PTT Global Chemical Pcl and Thai Oil Pcl.

Noppadol Pinsupa, president at GPSC, said the company plans to invest 18 billion baht over the next five years on capacity expansion and acquisitions as it aims to raise power generating capacity to 2,800 megawatts (MW) by 2019 from 1,300 MW.

"We aim to raise generating capacity by an average 17 percent per year over the next five years," Noppadol said, adding the proceeds from the IPO would be spent on financing the expansion.

KT Zmico Securities and Tisco Securities are the other financial advisers for the IPO. ($1 = 32.40 Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)