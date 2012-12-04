UPDATE 3-Big U.S. companies stay on White House panel despite climate jolt
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
ALGIERS Dec 4 Algeria's Sonatrach announced on Tuesday a crude oil discovery at a project it partners with Thailand's top oil and gas explorer, PTT Exploration and Production PcL (PTTEP), and CNOOC Ltd.
The oil find was made at the Hassi Bir Rkaiz project in the Berkine basin at blocks 443a-424a-414xt-415ext, it said in a statement on its website.
The discovery is at the sixth well to be drilled at the project, with five of them now deemed to be a success.
Sonatrach holds a 51 percent stake in the project, while PTTEP and CNOOC each own 24.5 percent. The project was awarded by Algeria in a license round in December 2008. (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
SAO PAULO, June 2 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA prepaid 1 billion reais ($308 million) in export notes issued by Itaú Unibanco Holding SA on Friday.