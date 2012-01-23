BANGKOK Jan 23 PTT Exploration and
Production Pcl (PTTEP), Thailand's top oil and gas
explorer, said on Monday it was studying whether to bid for Cove
Energy Plc.
Cove, a British oil and gas explorer, has put itself up for
sale, with some analysts predicting a price tag above $1
billion.
Cove said in December it was inviting bids for its main
asset, an 8.5 percent stake in the Rovuma block off the coast of
Mozambique, but then said in January it would consider an
outright sale of the company.
"We are studying a plan but no real decision has been made
whether we will make a bid or not," PTTEP Chief Executive Anon
Sirisaengtaksin told Reuters, expecting the bidding to begin in
late February.
Britain's Sunday Times reported the Thai company was among
those considering a bid for the independent oil group.
Anon said: "Eventually, it will depend on the price ... We
are keen on some projects with most of the assets located in
Africa."
"This bidding is not easy because there are several
countries interested to enter the race," he added.
On Jan. 14, India's ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL), the overseas
investment arm of state-run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp
, and GAIL India Ltd were reported to be
making a joint bid for the British firm.