BANGKOK Oct 25 PTT Exploration and Production
Pcl, Thailand's top oil and gas explorer, saw its
quarterly net profit more than double, mainly due to higher
sales volumes and rising prices, but it was below analysts'
forecast.
The flagship upstream oil exploration business of
state-controlled PTT Pcl, Thailand's biggest energy
firm, posted a net profit of 17 billion baht ($558 million) on
Thursday for July-September, up from 7.45 billion baht a year
earlier.
Seventeen analysts polled by Reuters had an average profit
forecast of 18.5 billion baht ($604 million) for the quarter.
Many analysts had expected third-quarter earnings to beat
the record profit of 18.3 billion baht ($604 million) in the
first quarter.
Ranked among Asia's top 10 explorers, PTTEP vies with big
Chinese oil firms such as CNOOC and Sinopec and is
seeking to expand beyond its current 41 oil and gas exploration
and development projects.
($1 = 30.73 baht)
