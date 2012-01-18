BANGKOK Jan 18 Thailand's top oil and gas explorer, PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP), said on Wednesday it planned to seek up to $1.5 billion funds this year, of which $1 billion would be used to repay debt due in the first half.

The remaining $500 million would be used to fund any investment, Penchan Charikasem, senior executive for corporate finance, told reporters.

The company expected to conclude how to raise the funds in the first quarter, Penchan said.

Earlier this month, PTTEP announced a plan to invest about $19.6 billion for investment through 2016. (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Orathai Sriring)