BANGKOK Jan 18 Thailand's top oil and gas
explorer, PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP),
said on Wednesday it planned to seek up to $1.5 billion funds
this year, of which $1 billion would be used to repay debt due
in the first half.
The remaining $500 million would be used to fund any
investment, Penchan Charikasem, senior executive for corporate
finance, told reporters.
The company expected to conclude how to raise the funds in
the first quarter, Penchan said.
Earlier this month, PTTEP announced a plan to invest about
$19.6 billion for investment through 2016.
