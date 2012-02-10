BANGKOK Feb 10 Thailand's PTT Exploration
and Production Pcl :
* Expects its first-quarter petroleum selling prices at $61
a barrel per day, close to that of the fourth quarter, Chief
Executive Anon Sirisaengtaksin told reporters
* Expects its South Bongkot gas field in the Gulf of
Thailand to start commercial production in March, a quarter
earlier than expected
* Aims to boost its petroleum production to 400,000 barrels
of oil equivalent per day in 2015-2016
* Expects its reserves to pick up the next two years as new
projects in the pipeline will start operating
(Reporting by Pisit Changplanyngam; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Ploy Ten Kate)