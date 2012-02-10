BANGKOK Feb 10 Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production Pcl :

* Expects its first-quarter petroleum selling prices at $61 a barrel per day, close to that of the fourth quarter, Chief Executive Anon Sirisaengtaksin told reporters

* Expects its South Bongkot gas field in the Gulf of Thailand to start commercial production in March, a quarter earlier than expected

* Aims to boost its petroleum production to 400,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2015-2016

* Expects its reserves to pick up the next two years as new projects in the pipeline will start operating (Reporting by Pisit Changplanyngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Ploy Ten Kate)