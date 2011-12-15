BANGKOK Dec 15 Thailand's PTT Exploration
and Production Pcl said on Thursday the start of its
operations at the Montara field off Australia may be delayed to
early in the third quarter of 2012, depending on the Australian
government's approval process.
A possible cyclone was another factor that could cause
problems, Chief Executive Anon Sirisaengtaksin told Reuters.
"In the worst case scenario, we foresee some risk and
uncertainty which may arise from the cyclone and approval
process of the government. In that case, we expect the start-up
to be late in the second quarter or early in the third," Anon
said.
"We are closely monitoring our operations at Montara and
safety is our priority. We are trying to make it happen late in
the second quarter," he said.
On Tuesday, Australia's weather bureau warned that the
country faced an above-average risk of tropical cyclones in
December.
PTTEP's operations in the Montara field off the Australian
coast were halted after an oil spill and fire in late 2009. It
originally planned a resumption in the second half of 2011 but
it was rescheduled to the first quarter of 2012.
PTTEP, the exploration flagship of top Thai energy firm PTT
Pcl, has more than 40 oil and gas exploration and
development projects.
Some analysts have cut their earnings outlook or target
price for PTTEP due to concerns that a delay at Montara could
hit output next year.
At 0800 GMT, PTTEP shares were down 2.9 percent, while the
main index was 1.25 percent lower.
($1 = 31.35 Baht)
(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)