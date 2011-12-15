BANGKOK Dec 15 Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production Pcl said on Thursday the start of its operations at the Montara field off Australia may be delayed to early in the third quarter of 2012, depending on the Australian government's approval process.

A possible cyclone was another factor that could cause problems, Chief Executive Anon Sirisaengtaksin told Reuters.

"In the worst case scenario, we foresee some risk and uncertainty which may arise from the cyclone and approval process of the government. In that case, we expect the start-up to be late in the second quarter or early in the third," Anon said.

"We are closely monitoring our operations at Montara and safety is our priority. We are trying to make it happen late in the second quarter," he said.

On Tuesday, Australia's weather bureau warned that the country faced an above-average risk of tropical cyclones in December.

PTTEP's operations in the Montara field off the Australian coast were halted after an oil spill and fire in late 2009. It originally planned a resumption in the second half of 2011 but it was rescheduled to the first quarter of 2012.

PTTEP, the exploration flagship of top Thai energy firm PTT Pcl, has more than 40 oil and gas exploration and development projects.

Some analysts have cut their earnings outlook or target price for PTTEP due to concerns that a delay at Montara could hit output next year.

At 0800 GMT, PTTEP shares were down 2.9 percent, while the main index was 1.25 percent lower. ($1 = 31.35 Baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)