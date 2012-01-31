BANGKOK Jan 31 Thailand's top oil and gas
explorer, PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP),
reported a 50 percent rise in quarterly net profit on
Tuesday due to higher product prices as global oil
prices rose, but flooding affected sales volume.
PTTEP, a subsidiary of PTT Pcl, Thailand's biggest
energy firm, posted an October-December net profit of $486
million (15.1 billion baht ), up from $325 million
(10.12 billion baht) a year earlier.
Ten analysts polled by Reuters had an average forecast of
$402 million (12.6 billion baht) for the quarter.
For 2011, it posted a net profit of $1.44 billion compared
with a revised $1.4 billion baht in 2010.
PTTEP, which ranks among Asia's top 10 explorers and
competes with big Chinese oil firms such as CNOOC Ltd
and Sinopec Corp, is involved in more than 40 oil and
gas exploration and development projects.
Fourth-quarter average selling prices has been expected by
analysts to rise 30 percent from a year before to $60 a
barrel , but sales volume was forecast to drop 8 percent to
250,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day due to shutdowns at
several gas fields and the impact of floods.
PTT was expected to book a foreign exchange gain of 1.2
billion baht in the fourth quuarter versus a loss of 5.6 billion
in the third quarter, analysts said.
Shares in PTTEP, valued at $19 billion, rose 21 percent in
the fourth quarter, outperforming a 12 percent gain in the
broader market.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)