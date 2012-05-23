BANGKOK May 23 Shares in Thailand's PTT
Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP) fell more than
3 percent on Wednesday on concern about a possible capital
increase after the oil and gas explorer offered $1.9 billion for
Mozambique-focused explorer Cove Energy.
At 0730 GMT, PTTEP shares were down 3.4 percent at a
six-month low of 156 baht, while the broad Thai index
was 1.1 percent lower.
Cove has an 8.5 percent stake in the Rovuma project off
northern Mozambique.
PTTEP said in a statement the Rovuma project represented a
strong fit for the company and the acquisition was in line with
its strategy of leveraging the LNG value chain of its parent PTT
group, while demand for LNG in Thailand is expected to
be strong in the future.
PTTEP shares have underperformed the market in the past 12
months due to concerns about a possible capital raising to
finance its massive investment plans. It aims to more than
triple petroleum production to 900,000 barrels per day by 2020.