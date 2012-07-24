BANGKOK, July 24 Thailand's top oil and gas explorer PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP) said on Tuesday quarterly net profit fell 31 percent in part due to foreign exchange losses and impairment loss on an overseas project.

PTTEP, a subsidiary of state-controlled PTT Pcl, Thailand's biggest energy firm, posted a net profit of 7.73 billion baht for April-June, down from 11.17 billion baht a year earlier.

Ten analysts polled by Reuters had an average forecast of 14 billion baht ($440.46 million) for the quarter.