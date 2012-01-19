BANGKOK Jan 19 Thailand's top oil and gas
explorer, PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP),
expects to divest some of its stake in its M11 petroleum field
in Myanmar in February, its top executive said.
"We are looking to find two partners to come in for
investment in M11 but, that being said, we will still have to
hold a 40-50 percent stake and be a major shareholder," Chief
Executive Anon Sirisaengtaksin told reporters.
Last week, the company said it had earmarked about $19.6
billion for investment through 2016, excluding investment
expenditure to support new venture opportunities.
Anon said PTTEP would be able to sign contracts for two
offshore petroleum fields in Myanmar in February.
It expects to start producing in the Australian Montara
field in the third quarter of 2012, with estimated crude oil
production of 35,000 barrels per day.
The company would conclude its plan to acquire a stake in a
new liquefied natural gas field in Australia in the first half
of this year, he said.
PTTEP, a subsidiary of PTT Pcl, Thailand's biggest
energy firm, has a total of 41 projects now, of which 20 are
under production, two under development and 19 under
exploration.
(Reporting by Pisit Changplaynagm; Writinloy Ten Kate; Editing
by Alan Raybould)