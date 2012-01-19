BANGKOK Jan 19 Thailand's top oil and gas explorer, PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP), expects to divest some of its stake in its M11 petroleum field in Myanmar in February, its top executive said.

"We are looking to find two partners to come in for investment in M11 but, that being said, we will still have to hold a 40-50 percent stake and be a major shareholder," Chief Executive Anon Sirisaengtaksin told reporters.

Last week, the company said it had earmarked about $19.6 billion for investment through 2016, excluding investment expenditure to support new venture opportunities.

Anon said PTTEP would be able to sign contracts for two offshore petroleum fields in Myanmar in February.

It expects to start producing in the Australian Montara field in the third quarter of 2012, with estimated crude oil production of 35,000 barrels per day.

The company would conclude its plan to acquire a stake in a new liquefied natural gas field in Australia in the first half of this year, he said.

PTTEP, a subsidiary of PTT Pcl, Thailand's biggest energy firm, has a total of 41 projects now, of which 20 are under production, two under development and 19 under exploration. (Reporting by Pisit Changplaynagm; Writinloy Ten Kate; Editing by Alan Raybould)