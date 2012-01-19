* To divest some stake in Myanmar's M11 field in Feb
* Aims to start Montara production in Australia in Q3
* To conclude plan in LNG stake acquisition in Australia in
H1
(Adds details, share prices)
By Pisit Changplayngam
BANGKOK, Jan 19 Thailand's top oil and gas
explorer, PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP),
expects to divest some of its stake in its M11 petroleum field
in Myanmar in February, its top executive said.
"We are looking to find two partners to come in for
investment in M11 but, that being said, we will still have to
hold a 40-50 percent stake and be a major shareholder," Chief
Executive Anon Sirisaengtaksin told reporters.
PTTEP is seeking partnership through asset divestment as it
plans to synergise business opportunities and reduce investment
risk, he said.
PTTEP, a subsidiary of state-controlled PTT Pcl,
Thailand's biggest energy firm, has a total of 41 projects in 13
countries, of which 20 are under production, two under
development and 19 under exploration.
In Myanmar alone, it has four exploration and production
(E&P) projects including Yadana, Yetagun, Zawtika and Block M3,
M7 and M11 -- where it holds 100 percent participation interest.
Anon said PTTEP would be able to sign contracts for two
petroleum fields in Myanmar in February.
MONTARA
PTTEP would start operating its Montara oil field in
Australia by the third quarter and targets to produce 35,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day before rising further later
on, Anon said.
PTTEP's operations in the Montara oil field off the
Australian coast were halted after an oil spill and fire in late
2009. The company has delayed the start-up several times.
Anon said the company needs time to ensure it can meet
safety requirements.
Last week, the company said it had earmarked about $19.6
billion for investment through 2016, excluding investment
expenditure to support new venture opportunities.
PTTEP also aimed to make a decision in the first half of
2012 to acquire a stake in a new liquefied natural gas project
in Australia, Anon said.
"We will do this with PTT. Once they find something they're
interested in, PTTEP will participate in stake holding," Anon
said, adding the move is part of its strategy to grow from
merger and acquisition deals.
By 0426 GMT, PTTEP shares were down 0.6 percent at 176 baht
while the main Thai index was 0.5 percent higher.
($1 = 31.76 Baht)
(Additional reporting and writing by Ploy Ten Kate; editing by
Miral Fahmy)