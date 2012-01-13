BANGKOK Jan 13 Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP):

* Has agreeed to dilute its share in three deep-offshore exploration blocks in the Makassar Strait in Indonesia, passing part to French oil company Total SA, the company said in a statement

* It is passing to Total a stake of 33 percent in the South Mandar block and 10 percent each in Sadang block and South Sageri block, it said

* PTTEP now holds a 34 percent stake and remains the operator in South Mandar block, with Talisman (33 percent) and Total (33 percent). It holds 30 percent share in Sadang block, with Talisman (40 percent and operator) and Total (30 percent) and 20 percent share in South Sageri block, with Talisman (35 percent and Operator) and Total (45 percent)

* The dilution in exploration blocks is one of PTTEP strategies to manage its exploration portfolio

* In Indonesia, PTTEP also owns 100 percent interest of Malunda block in the Makassar Strait and a 28.33 percent interest of Semai II block, offshore southwest of West Papua, in partnership with Murphy, INPEX and Pertamina

($1 = 31.83 Baht) (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate)