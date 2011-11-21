BANGKOK Nov 21 Thailand's PTT Global
Chemical Pcl :
* Plans to buy a 51 percent stake in Perstorp Holding France
SAS for 114.8 million euro ($155 million) as part of
its plan to expand in high-value-added petrochemical products,
it said in a statement
* The transaction is subject to employee consultations in be
accordance with laws in France and approval from other
authorities
* Perstorp Holding France is a major manufacturer of
isocyanates in Europe and Asia, particularly in toluene
diisocyanate (TDI), Hexamethylene diisocyanate (HDI) and
derivatives which are major feedstocks in the manufacturing of
polyurethane (PU)
* PU has main characteristics for the usage of foams and
coatings in automobile and construction industry.
($1 = 0.739 Euros)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)