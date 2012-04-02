British vote upset leaves European shares in choppy waters
* Domestically exposed UK stocks drop (Adds detail, updates prices at close)
BANGKOK, April 2 Thailand's PTT Global Chemical Pcl :
* Plans to invest $4.5 billion during 2012-2016 to expand its petrochemical businesses, Chief Executive Veerasak Kositpaisal said in its shareholders meeting
* Sources of funds would come from cash and external sources such as bond issues (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)
* Domestically exposed UK stocks drop (Adds detail, updates prices at close)
BRASILIA, June 9 Brazil's top electoral court on Friday was poised to toss out a case alleging that President Michel Temer used illegal campaign funding in 2014, giving the beleaguered leader some breathing room even as he faces a separate corruption investigation.