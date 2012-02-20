BANGKOK Feb 20 PTT Global Chemical Pcl , Thailand's largest petrochemical maker, reported an 84 percent rise in 2011 net profit, in line with analysts' forecasts, due to a better performance by its olefins division and rising crude oil prices.

Formed in October 2011 through the merger of PTT Chemical Pcl and PTT Aromatics and Refining Pcl, PTT Global has olefins and aromatic petrochemical capacity of 8.2 million tonnes a year and refining capacity of 280,000 barrels per day.

PTT Global, 49 percent owned by top energy firm PTT Pcl , posted a net profit of 30 billion baht ($975 million), versus a 32.5 billion baht average forecast from analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S and compared with 16.3 billion baht a year earlier.

For the period from Oct. 19 to Dec. 31 after the amalgamation, it had a net profit of 2.1 billion baht, it told the stock exchange.

Valued at $10.6 billion, it is Southeast Asia's second-largest petrochemical firm by market value after Malaysia's Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd.

($1 = 30.78 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Alan Raybould)