ATHENS, March 1 Greece's power utility Public
Power Corp. secured initial approval for a 200
million euro ($210.5 million) bank loan by the country's main
lenders, it said on Wednesday.
The banks are expected to notify PPC on the final terms for
the new syndicated loan before it is signed, PPC said in a
bourse filing.
The utility has a 200 million euro bond due at the end of
April. It also has several coupon payments totalling 340 million
euros falling due by the end of the year.
($1 = 0.9500 euros)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)