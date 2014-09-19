LONDON, Sept 19 (IFR) - The insatiable bid for SSA paper
showed no sign of fading this week, with bank treasuries
snapping up longer dated deals in a bid to meet their liquidity
coverage ratios and central banks looking to park cash at the
short end.
The African Development Bank, Municipality Finance and
NRW.Bank took advantage of the demand while locking in
attractive funding, and market participants are gearing up for
more supply with at least two more benchmarks expected next
week. Kommuninvest and the Asian Development Bank have been
rumoured with a five and seven-year deals respectively.
The dynamics playing out in the dollar market are making it
a compelling choice for issuers, especially as the tightness of
euros is making issuance there potentially difficult.
The ECB's decision to cut rates by 10bp earlier this month
has had an immediate impact on the short end of the curve.
"In most core markets, short-end government bond yields are
now firmly in negative territory. A similar pattern can be
observed in EIB and KFW euro bonds in maturities up to
2.5-years," wrote Barclays analysts in a recent note.
"This makes euro-denominated supply at the shorter end of
the curve more problematic for the agency and supranational
issuers."
Issuance with a negative coupon is hardly practical and
would face a high risk of failing, they added, so short-dated
euro supply would be even more limited than previously.
On the other hand, dollar yields are still in positive
territory, and the cross-currency basis swap makes it a
compelling choice.
BANK TREASURIES BID
But this is not the only appeal of the market. Bank
treasuries, eager to meet their new regulatory requirements, are
buying into SSA deals.
A USD1bn seven-year Global priced this week for the African
Development Bank, the longest point on the supranational's
curve, was a case in point.
The trade via BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and
Nomura found over USD2bn of demand, with almost half - 46% -
going to bank treasuries.
"We are sitting in a nice place," said Pierre Van Peteghem,
treasurer at the AfDB. "While there has not been a shift as
such, these new investors are complementing our traditional
investor base and was part of the reason why we were able to do
a longer dated deal. Bank treasuries are more flexible and don't
have the same duration constraints that central banks have. This
is a nice development for us and we hope to build on that
success."
According to Hassatou N'Sele, head of funding at the issuer,
central banks have tended to make up the largest part of the
AfDB's deals, taking anything between 50% and 90% of new issues.
"This qualifies as a High Quality Liquid Asset for banks'
Liquidity Coverage Ratio and they are huge buyers of this
stuff," a lead banker added. "They don't have to hold any
capital against it and by going further down the curve, they are
able to get a pick-up to Libor. Also, unlike central banks that
take a view on rate risk, bank treasuries don't have to as they
asset swap everything back to floating."
Momentum grew quickly as leads began marketing the new bonds
at 7bp area over mid-swaps. Comparables in that part of the
curve were trading tight, with a World Bank 2021 at flat, a KfW
2021 at plus 2bp, the recent EIB October 2021 at plus 1bp, and
an IADB 2024 at plus 3bp.
Van Peteghem said AfDB had been monitoring the market over
the last four weeks, and that when it initially looked, the IPT
level would have been in the low double digits.
However, recent new issues have tightened, helping AfDB.
Books quickly grew to over USD1.7bn, allowing guidance to be
revised to plus 5bp, where the trade priced - the tightest
seven-year this year.
Away from bank treasuries, central banks/official
institutions took 27%, funds 23% and insurance/pension funds 4%.
In terms of geography, Americas were the biggest buyers at
45%, EMEA followed at 36%, and Asia took 19%. More than 50
investors participated.
The AfDB was not the only one to break records this week.
Municipality Finance priced its tightest ever dollar benchmark
via Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Mizuho.
The USD1bn three-year came at 2bp through mid-swaps, tighter
than initial price thoughts of mid-swaps flat area and revised
guidance of less 1bp area. Despite the tight print, books
reached well over USD1.5bn in less than three hours.
"Less 2bp was a bit aggressive but the issuer only wanted
USD1bn so could focus on price," a banker away from the deal
said.
Central banks and official institutions took 78%, banks 10%,
asset managers 10% and insurance 2%. EMEA took 45%, the Americas
41%, and Asia 14%.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)