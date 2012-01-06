LONDON, Jan 6 (IFR) - Implicitly guaranteed European agencies' access to the dollar market could be constrained for the foreseeable future, shutting off a key source of liquidity and forcing them to rely more on their domestic investor base.

Continued investor concerns about the European sovereign crisis and the impact of the Eksportfinans debacle have made access to dollars much more difficult for all but the best agencies with explicit state support.

Implicitly guaranteed Dutch agency Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten turned to euros instead of dollars for its first benchmark of the year this week, breaking with a three-year tradition.

This was in contrast to the Inter-American Development Bank and KfW that attracted strong demand for their respective five and three-year dollar benchmarks, although the German agency had to pay 33bp more than the Washington supra to get its deal away in a shorter part of the curve.

"We were advised not to go to the dollar market by our banks," said Bart Van Dooren, head of capital markets at BNG. "What we have been told so far is that we need to see the Washington supras come first and the top European agencies before we see the market open for non explicitly guaranteed European agencies. Right now, US investors are uncomfortable with the picture in Europe and the feeling is that they are not comfortable buying a non explicitly guaranteed agency."

He added that he was concerned about the current situation. "While the KfW trade done this week was a success and will give us good colour on what US investor appetite was, does this mean it is a guarantee for other issuers that they can jump into the dollar market: I don't think so," he said. "We will take our time and we won't rush into anything. I don't foresee doing anything in dollars before the Chinese New Year."

ACCESS NEEDED

The dollar market has provided attractive costs of funding over recent years and been an important source of investor diversification. In the case of BNG for example, the agency raised 35% of last year's EUR16.3bn programme in the dollar market. According to numbers from Barclays, US dollars accounted for 33% of overall SSA supply in 2011 while euro issuance made up 59%.

The decision by the Norwegian government at the end of last year to walk away from Eksportfinans and not explicitly guarantee its outstanding debt left investors reeling, and many are still reassessing the credits they can invest in.

"While there is a lot of cash to be put to work right now, many investors are looking at the list of names in which they are allowed to invest and in dollars at least, all the implicitly guaranteed names will have to wait a week or two before they can do something," said a head of SSA syndicate. "The market is likely to progress slowly and we need to make sure that the deals that come price at the right level and perform."

More issuers are expected to remain close to home for now. This week, another non-explicitly guaranteed Dutch issuer, NWB, mandated Barclays Capital, Citi and Natixis for a benchmark euro issue. The deal is expected next week.

Domestic investors so far appear to have fewer concerns over these type of credits, as shown by the BNG EUR1.25bn five-year priced via Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, RBS and UBS on Thursday, although the deal fell short of full subscription, leaving the leads with a small residual position.

"We were getting very nervous at the end of last year about how the year would start but we managed to price a deal that was bigger and at a tighter spread than we had initially expected," said BNG's Van Dooren. "The quality of the book was very high and we did not want to scale back investors as some of the orders were protected. So while the deal was not oversubscribed, we are comfortable with what the leads have left on their books."

The issue priced at 58bp over mid-swaps, the tight end of the 58bp to 60bp over guidance, which gave a new issue premium of around 8bp.

"This is more than the 2bp-3bp premium that we have traditionally paid in the past, but in the context of this week's issues, it is a good outcome and we wanted to make sure that our first deal was well received."

He added that BNG wanted to waste no time in doing a deal as the backdrop could still deteriorate. "The crisis is not over yet and it will take at least a couple of months without big events before we get the feeling that the European issue has been sorted and we get trust back into the sector," he said. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)