Cast of 'The Godfather' reunite for emotional 45th anniversary
NEW YORK, April 29 Al Pacino was considered too short, Marlon Brando was required to do a screen test, and director Francis Ford Coppola was almost fired.
Sept 11 Public Systeme Hopscotch :
* Reported on Wednesday H1 net income groupe share of 0.3 million euros versus 0.4 million euros in H1 2013
* H1 revenue is 68.1 million euros versus 75.4 million euros in H1 2013
* Sees slight growth in operating profit for FY
* Said it is working on a next acquisition
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 29 Al Pacino was considered too short, Marlon Brando was required to do a screen test, and director Francis Ford Coppola was almost fired.
* Q1 profit 4.6 milllion dinars versus of 2.3 million dinars year ago