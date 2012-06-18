JERUSALEM, June 18 Advertising agency Publicis
Groupe said on Monday it acquired Israeli advertising
and communications firm BBR Group in a move aimed at deepening
its operations in Israel.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Publicis said the transaction follows 15 years of
collaboration with BBR through BBR affiliates. All of BBR's
agencies will remain independently managed, it noted.
"The time is right for us to get even closer and cement our
partnership through ownership which makes us one of the
leaders in Israel," said Maurice Levy, chairman and chief
executive of Publicis.
BBR's founder and chairman, Yoram Baumann, has been
appointed country chairman for Publicis Groupe in Israel.
Publicis has had a presence in Israel through its agencies
Publicis Geller Nessis, Leo Burnett, Edologic and Superpush. The
deal to buy BBR, it said, creates one of the country's leading
communications groups, with over 400 employees in 23 offices and
networks including Saatchi & Saatchi, ZenithOptimedia, Leo
Burnett and Publicis Worldwide.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)