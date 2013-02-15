BRIEF-Universe International Financial Holdings says hung Cho Sing resigned as executive director
June 2 Universe International Financial Holdings Ltd
PARIS Feb 15 French advertising agency Publicis spent 181.4 million euros to buy back around 3.9 million of its own shares from Japanese partner Dentsu, as part of a deal that ends a nine-year alliance between the two sides.
Publicis said on Friday that it had bought the shares from Dentsu at 46.82 euros per share. It represents a discount of 4.7 percent from the Publicis' closing share price on Feb. 14.
The transaction will have a positive impact of approximately 1.5 percent on diluted earnings per share in 2013 and of 1.7 percent on a full-year basis, the statement said. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Blaise Robinson)
June 2 Universe International Financial Holdings Ltd
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT WAS ADMITTED TO TRADING ON THE ITALIAN STOCK EXCHANGE ON AIM ITALIA