PARIS, July 18 France's Publicis saw
sales growth accelerate sharply to 5 percent in the second
quarter, helped by robust demand for online marketing services
and strength in North America.
The world's third-biggest advertising agency narrowed its
annual target for organic growth to 3.6 percent from between 3.2
and 3.6 percent.
"The results are good but it has not been easy and we must
remain vigilant since there is a lot of uncertainty in the world
economy," said Chief Executive Maurice Levy.
"Emerging markets are in slight retreat, the U.S. is holding
up well, while Europe remains in search of growth."
First-half sales rose 8.7 percent to 3.35 billion euros
($4.39 billion), in-line with analysts' expectations. Operating
profit rose 11.6 percent to 462 million euros, which was ahead
of the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S average of 440 million.
The operating margin was 13.8 percent in the half, an
improvement from last year's 13.4 percent, helped by continued
cost cuts in everything from real estate to technology.
The pick-up seen at Publicis, which comes after a relatively
slow first quarter, may bode well for the results of market
leader WPP and number two Omnicom, due in the
coming weeks.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)