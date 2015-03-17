(Adds details)

PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Publicis bought 2.4 million of its own shares from the Badinter family as it prepares to pay back early a convertible bond known as the ORANE 22.

Elisabeth Badinter, the daughter of the group's founder, and her family will remain the largest shareholder with 7.58 percent of Publicis from 8.67 percent earlier.

Publicis, which has a market value of 16.8 billion euros, said in September it would pay back the convertible early, casting the move as a way to clean up its balance sheet after the failure of its mega-merger with larger U.S. rival Omnicom and reward shareholders.

The ORANE bond, which was issued in 2002 and matures in 2022, requires holders to be paid back in shares, and 12.68 million shares are needed for the operation.

Publicis had earlier said it would buy about half the shares and use company-held shares for the rest, and the Badinter purchase provides one chunk.

Publicis said on Tuesday that the balance of about 3.4 million shares "will be acquired in the market" although it did not say by when these purchases would be carried out.

The repayment of the ORANE must be approved by a shareholder vote, which is set for May, so the repayment will occur sometime after that.

The Badinter share buy-back, which Publicis financed with its own cash, was done at 73.03 euro per share, a discount from the price of 75.78 euro at 0906GMT.

The price of the transaction represented a discount of 2 percent from the weighted average share price over the previous five trading days and of 4.5 percent compared to the closing price of 76.47 euros on Monday, Publicis said. ($1 = 0.9439 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Astrid Wendlandt; editing by Geert De Clercq)