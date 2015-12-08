BRIEF-Laureate Education Inc board size increases from 11 to 13 members
* Laureate Education Inc - on April 28, 2017, board of co increased size of board from 11 members to 13 members ]
Dec 8 French advertising agency Publicis Groupe has lost Procter & Gamble's (P&G) media contracts in the United States, the company said on Tuesday, confirming media reports.
The contracts are worth 50 to 60 million euros, or 0.6 to 0.7 percent of the group's revenue, the agency's spokeswoman said.
"P&G continues to be one of our main global clients," the spokeswoman said.
Publicis, through Starcom Mediavest Group, continues to work for P&G in Canada and 42 other countries, including China, the UK and Russia.
Publicis shares fell 2 percent on Tuesday after media reports said it had lost most of P&G's North American contracts to Omnicom. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; writing by Alan Charlish; editing by Maya Nikolaeva and Jason Neely)
* Centerstate Banks Inc - Gateway Financial Holdings Of Florida merged with and into company Source text:(http://bit.ly/2ql4VAK) Further company coverage: