PARIS, Sept 16 Advertising group Publicis
on Tuesday shook up its management structure, citing
the accelerating pace of change in the industry, and said Chief
Operating Officer Jean-Yves Naouri would no longer be on the
board.
Before the failure of the company's merger with Omnicom
this year, Naouri had been seen as a potential successor
to chairman Levy, who will stay in his chairman role until 2016.
In a statement, the company affirmed its 2018 targets and
named a new board member, Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner.
Heilbronner joined the company in April 2012.
