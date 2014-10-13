PARIS Oct 13 Publicis has agreed to
buy 20 percent of digital advertising company Matomy Media Group
for 227 pence per share, and has an option to purchase
an additional 4.9 percent.
Matomy, which is based in Tel Aviv and was listed on the
London stock exchange in July, specializes in so-called
performance-based advertising that allows big companies to track
the effectiveness of their online marketing.
Matomy shares closed at 238 pence on Friday. It posted
117.34 million pounds ($189.13 million) in sales last year, and
a net profit of 4.44 million pounds.
(1 US dollar = 0.6204 British pound)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Alexandria Sage)