PARIS, Sept 16 Advertising group Publicis
shook up its management to prepare for life after its
failed merger with U.S. based Omnicom, parting company with its
Chief Operating Officer and teeing up for the eventual departure
of chairman Maurice Levy.
In a statement on Tuesday in which it also reaffirmed its
2018 targets, the company said COO Jean-Yves Naouri was leaving
the board to be replaced by Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner, who
joined the company in April 2012.
Levy, aged 72, will stay on long enough to approve the
company's financial statements for the 2016 fiscal year, the
company said, stepping down at the spring 2017 shareholders
meeting.
Before the Omnicom deal, Naouri had been seen as a potential
successor to Levy, but he had failed to secure a prominent role
under the merger plan. The deal fell apart this year over
leadership conflicts that deepened during delays to tax and
antitrust approvals.
Publicis also said it was hiring Axel Duroux "to take over
strategy, development, performance and optimization of the
Groupe's presence in emerging and fast-growing markets". This
role had been filled by Naouri.
The company said it would present its plans to investors
before the end of October.
"It looks like Levy's staying on a bit longer than people
had expected for continuity and to get the company back on its
feet," said Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Conor O'Shea.
"It's broadly reassuring. It looks as if what they're doing
is going back to the business plan they set out in April 2013,
before Omnicom," said O'Shea.
"The thing everyone wants to know is will they buy Criteo.
They're not ruling it out, but maybe by publicly affirming these
self-help targets they are suggesting they're not going to do
that," he said.
Online advertising group Criteo SA's shares leapt
in August after French media reported Publicis was in talks to
buy it.
