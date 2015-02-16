PARIS Feb 16 French ad agency Publicis said on Monday it had opened exclusive talks to buy press agency Relaxnews for 15 million euros ($17 million) with the aim to reach a deal by April.

Publicis said the offer corresponded to 9.58 euros per share, representing a premium of 63 percent over Relaxnews' closing price of 5.86 euros on Monday.

Through a partnership with French news agency Agence France-Presse, Relaxnews provides leisure news and content for media, brands, e-commerce websites and blogs.

($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Alexandria Sage.)