PARIS Nov 30 French advertising group Publicis said on Wednesday it had renewed the mandates of all the members of its management board, including that of chairman and chief executive Maurice Levy.

The mandates, that expire at the end of November, were renewed for another four-year period, the company said.

In June, Publicis raised the retirement age of its board members by five years to 75. Levy will turn 70 in February. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Dan Lalor)