* Says Olympics, US vote boost may be muted by economy
* 2011 organic growth 5.7 pct, op margin 16 pct
* Dividend stable at 0.70 euros per share
* CEO says aims for stable op margin in 2012
* Shares up 0.24 pct in line with sector
By Leila Abboud
PARIS, Feb 9 Advertising agency Publicis
said carmakers and banks were trimming marketing
budgets and other clients delaying spending decisions,
undermining the boost the sector expected from politics and
sports this year.
Speaking after Publicis posted full-year results ahead of
forecasts, Chief Executive Maurice Levy said January ad sales
were good, but it was too soon to tell how overall demand would
shape up.
The company does not expect margins to improve this year and
kept its dividend unchanged.
The picture varies by sector and region with companies in
highly competitive markets such as mobile phones and technology
spending heavily to woo consumers, while European companies take
a more wait-and-see attitude.
"The year will be marked by uncertainty," said Levy.
Levy said the expected ad spending boost from a trio of
upcoming events - the summer Olympics, European football
championships and the U.S. presidential election - was likely to
be muted by concerns elsewhere about global growth.
"Given that it is a so-called quadrennial year with all
these events, the advertising sector should be having a really
big year," he said. "Instead we'll probably end up with a good
year."
Publicis is taking a cautious stance as a result of the
uncertainty: it has frozen hiring and predicted that its
operating margins would be flat this year, compared with
increases in recent years.
It also declined to increase its dividend, keeping it stable
at 0.70 euros per share even after it posted its strongest year
ever in terms of profits and cash flow and topped industry
tables for new business wins.
The stance contrasts with Publicis' rival WPP, which
has pledged to increase its dividend payout in line with
earnings growth.
Publicis is the first major ad group to publish results in a
sector whose performance is largely linked to the economic
cycle. Investors have been wary of the sector recently for fear
that Europe's sovereign debt crisis and persistent unemployment
in the United States and elsewhere would slow consumer spending.
The International Monetary Fund chopped its estimate for
2012 global growth to 3.3 percent from 4 percent just three
months ago and warned it could drop as low as 1.3 percent if
Europe lets the crisis fester for much longer.
Publicis said it would grow faster than the overall market
this year, helped by its strong presence in digital ads and
emerging markets.
Market research group Zenith Optimedia, which is a unit of
Publicis, has forecast 4.7 percent growth for the ad sector this
year, up from 3.5 percent in 2011.
Some investors have voiced concern that these targets are
too ambitious given the volatility hanging over the world
economy.
But industry executives are not giving up yet. Havas CEO
David Jones recently told Reuters that corporate executives he
met with at the Davos conference were more upbeat than the
gloomy economic forecasters and that the year could turn out
better than many think.
NO MEGA-DEALS
Publicis, which is the world's biggest ad group by revenue
and competes with WPP and Omnicom, posted full-year
organic growth of 5.7 percent on annual revenue of 5.82 billion
euros ($7.7 billion).
Analysts had expected annual revenue of 5.77 billion euros,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Publicis slightly improved its 2011 operating margin to 16.0
percent from 15.8 percent a year earlier, largely by increasing
revenue and limiting restructuring costs. Net profit was up 14
percent to 600 million euro.
Shares in Publicis were up 0.24 percent at 1253 GMT, in line
with the European media index, and the French blue-chip
index was up 1.07 percent.
Conor O'Shea, an analyst at Kepler Capital Markets, called
the results "solid" but said some investors would be
disappointed the company was flagging flat margins for 2012.
"I'm also surprised that they didn't increase the dividend
given the earnings growth and the fact they don't have much
debt," said O'Shea. "It takes the gloss off the numbers and
makes you wonder what is behind that: are they thinking of more
acquisitions or are they not as confident as they let on?"
Levy downplayed the likelihood of large-scale deal-making
this year, but said Publicis would still do targeted
acquisitions in digital ads and emerging markets.
"I don't think we'll see consolidation among the top ad
agencies this year; there is no reason for it," he said.
Levy also said he wanted to maintain financial flexibility
since Publicis might have to buy back the shares of its biggest
shareholder, Japan's Dentsu.
The Japanese group, which owns about 11 percent of Publicis,
has a window starting in July 2012 during which it can sell some
or all of the stake it owns or hold onto it.
Publicis has said that it would buy back and cancel the
Japanese company's shares, which are worth about 850 million
euros at current valuations.
"We're waiting for their position," he said. "I think they
will make a decision in the first half of the year."