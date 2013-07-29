BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, July 29 Omnicom Chief Executive John Wren said he did not expect the combined Publicis Omnicom Group to have to make major disposals as part of their merger.
"No significant divestitures" are planned, Wren said on a conference call on Monday.
Asked about mergers normally resulting in the loss of 8-10 percent of combined revenue due to client conflicts, Wren said: "We're not unrealistic about this, but if we have losses it'd probably be closer to 1 percent than what you suggested."
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July