July 26 Advertising groups Publicis Groupe SA
and Omnicom Group Inc are in late-stage merger
talks, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the
matter.
The deal, which the report said is likely to be structured
as a merger of equals, would combine Publicis agencies such as
Leo Burnett Worldwide and Saatchi & Saatchi with Omnicom's BBDO
Worldwide and DDB Worldwide.
The combined entity would be the world's largest advertising
company by revenue, overtaking current leader WPP.
Bloomberg, however, reported that the talks could still
collapse. ()
New York-based Omnicom and Paris-based Publicis were not
immediately available for comment.
Omnicom shares were up about 3 percent in trading after the
bell. They closed at $65.11 on the New York Stock Exchange on
Friday.
Publicis' shares closed up 1.5 percent at 59.35 euros on
Friday.