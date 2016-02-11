(Adds shares reaction)
By Mathieu Rosemain and Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS Feb 11 France's Publicis
predicted modest underlying growth for 2016 but avoided setting
precise full-year targets as it digests a $3.7 billion
acquisition and reorganises its businesses.
The full integration of digital and ad specialist Sapient,
bought a year ago, and the internal reorganisation of Publicis'
agencies to foster greater collaboration and better serve
clients will be the two key drivers to its success, Chief
Executive Officer Maurice Levy said.
The world's third-biggest advertising group expects an
increase in sales and operating profit in 2016, which it calls a
year of transition.
Publicis cut in October its 2015 organic growth target,
which excludes acquisitions and is measured at constant exchange
rates, to 1 percent from an initial 2.5 percent.
The group, which competes against London-based WPP
and New York-based Omnicom, is trying to win back
investor support after the agency's growth lagged behind
competitors because of the fallout from the failed Omnicom deal
two years ago.
The Paris-based company needs time to catch up with the
growth rate of its rivals and aims to beat them on underlying or
organic growth, in 2018, Levy told journalists at a briefing.
The group reported fourth-quarter organic sales growth of
2.8 percent on revenue of 2.73 billion euros ($3.09 billion) on
Thursday, notably driven by strong demand in North America,
Publicis' biggest region by revenue.
This brought the group's yearly organic growth to 1.5
percent on sales of 9.60 billion euros, beating the Reuters
consensus forecast of 0.9 percent.
Shares jumped by 6.3 percent in early Paris trading to 56
euros, making Publicis the only rising stock in the CAC 40,
France's reference stock index. The group's shares have fallen
by 16.5 percent over the last 12 months.
Publicis generated a record yearly free cash flow of about
1.1 billion euros. It plans to pay a dividend of 1.60 euro, up
33.3 percent from a year earlier.
"The free cash flow is once again significantly higher than
expectations, which illustrates the soundness of Publicis'
model, despite an organic growth that is slightly weaker than
peers on the short term," said Jerome Bodin, an analyst at
Natixis.
Omnicom said Tuesday that its fourth-quarter organic sales
growth was 4.8 percent. WPP, the top advertising company in the
world, will report full-year earnings on March 4, while Havas
will do the same on Feb. 25.
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic, editing by
Alister Doyle and Elaine Hardcastle)