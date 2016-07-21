PARIS, July 21 France's Publicis said
the loss of large accounts in the United States last year will
likely hamper sales in the third quarter after reporting a
better than expected underlying growth over the April-June
period.
The world's third-biggest advertising agency, whose growth
has been lagging that of competitors such as WPP and
Omnicom in recent quarters, confirmed on Thursday that
it would improve all its financial indicators this year.
Publicis said quarterly sales rose 2.7 percent on an organic
basis to 2.46 billion euros ($2.71 billion). Reported growth was
0.9 percent.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected an
underlying growth of 1.72 percent in the second quarter. The
amount of the quarterly revenue was in line with the poll.
"We're still expecting a difficult third quarter, as it's
the least productive of all. We're expecting it with some
apprehension," Chief Executive Officer Maurice Levy told
reporters ahead of the publication of the results.
The loss of large media accounts in 2015 in the United
States, Publicis' number one market, will likely have a
"significant impact" in the current quarter, Levy added. These
accounts included Procter & Gamble, Coca Cola, Mondelez et
General Mills.
Publicis called 2016 a year of transition when it reported
2015 results, as it digests the $3.7 billion acquisition of
U.S.-based digital business Sapient and reorganises its
businesses to foster greater collaboration between the myriad
agencies it has bought over the years.
Levy also said the company's supervisory board will announce
the name of his successor between December 2016 and February
2017. The announcement will mark the end of a life-long career
for Levy, who has led the group since 1987.
Omnicom said last week that its second-quarter organic sales
growth was 3.4 percent. WPP, the top advertising company in the
world, will report first-half earnings on Aug. 24, while Havas
will do the same after market close on Thursday.
($1 = 0.9088 euros)
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic, editing by
David Evans)